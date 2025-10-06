Short Interest in Tactical Advantage ETF (NYSEARCA:FDAT) Decreases By 47.4%

Tactical Advantage ETF (NYSEARCA:FDAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,000 shares, a drop of 47.4% from the August 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Tactical Advantage ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of FDAT stock opened at $22.90 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.17. Tactical Advantage ETF has a 52-week low of $19.88 and a 52-week high of $23.76. The stock has a market cap of $35.72 million, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.66.

Tactical Advantage ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1292 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%.

About Tactical Advantage ETF

The Tactical Advantage ETF (FDAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds, aiming for capital appreciation by investing in equity and high-yield bond ETFs. The fund attempts to reduce return volatility and downside risk by shifting the portfolio’s ETF exposure into cash through a proprietary multi-factor strategy.

