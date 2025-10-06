Iowa State Bank Sells 1,892 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $IEMG

Iowa State Bank decreased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 220,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,892 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 2.6% of Iowa State Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $13,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEMG. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $66.93 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.22 and a 200-day moving average of $58.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.75. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.29 and a fifty-two week high of $67.13.

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

