LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Evercore ISI Analyst Says

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “in-line” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LXP Industrial Trust

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:LXP opened at $9.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.74 and its 200 day moving average is $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 1.05. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $9.95.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $86.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.25 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 24.07%.The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. LXP Industrial Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.620-0.640 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LXP Industrial Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 678.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,472,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,735,000 after purchasing an additional 44,233 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 27,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 135,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 68,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 3,263.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 19,644 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LXP Industrial Trust

(Get Free Report)

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.