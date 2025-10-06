Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 563,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 73,449 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $58,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 9,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Kagan Cocozza Asset Management increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kagan Cocozza Asset Management now owns 6,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $106.38 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.29 and a twelve month high of $108.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.37.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

