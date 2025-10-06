Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 464,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,842 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 1.1% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $84,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,853,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,443,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711,718 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,186,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,823 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2,898.7% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 7,622,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,565,000 after acquiring an additional 7,368,058 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,961,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,642,000 after purchasing an additional 380,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,143,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,890,000 after purchasing an additional 324,478 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:QUAL opened at $196.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $148.34 and a 1-year high of $187.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $189.31 and a 200 day moving average of $179.69.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

