Cantor Fitzgerald Boosts Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Price Target to $30.00

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $28.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 53.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MARA. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on Marathon Digital from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:MARA opened at $19.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Marathon Digital has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $30.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 6.33.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $2.13. The company had revenue of $238.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.25 million. Marathon Digital had a net margin of 85.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. Analysts predict that Marathon Digital will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Marathon Digital news, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 34,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total transaction of $564,047.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 318,428 shares in the company, valued at $5,171,270.72. This represents a 9.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicki Mealer-Burke sold 14,887 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $226,580.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 58,103 shares in the company, valued at $884,327.66. This represents a 20.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 203,598 shares of company stock worth $3,466,128. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Estabrook Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 375.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Digital by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Marathon Digital by 303.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares during the period. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

