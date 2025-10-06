iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF Shares Purchased by KPP Advisory Services LLC

KPP Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OEF. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 23.4% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sheridan Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Sheridan Capital Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RHS Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OEF stock opened at $333.98 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $322.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.33. The company has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $232.57 and a 12 month high of $335.67.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

