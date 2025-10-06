Brokerages Set Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS) Price Target at $46.75

Shares of Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.75.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DRS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Leonardo DRS in a research report on Monday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Leonardo DRS from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Leonardo DRS from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Leonardo DRS in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Leonardo DRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th.

In other Leonardo DRS news, COO John Baylouny sold 11,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $477,127.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 114,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,783,308.64. This represents a 9.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Eric Salzman sold 4,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $181,271.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 11,820 shares in the company, valued at $486,629.40. This trade represents a 27.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 46,558 shares of company stock valued at $1,933,052 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Leonardo DRS by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Leonardo DRS by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Leonardo DRS by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 69,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after buying an additional 30,209 shares in the last quarter. Munro Partners bought a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS during the 2nd quarter worth $4,590,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS during the 2nd quarter worth $512,000. Institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Leonardo DRS Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of DRS opened at $44.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.56. Leonardo DRS has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $49.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $829.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.50 million. Leonardo DRS had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 7.31%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Leonardo DRS has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.060-1.110 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Leonardo DRS will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leonardo DRS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. Leonardo DRS’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

Leonardo DRS Company Profile

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

