KPP Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,340 Shares of Salesforce Inc. $CRM

KPP Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,698 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coign Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in Salesforce by 1.1% in the first quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,343 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. KDT Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 4.1% in the first quarter. KDT Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 572 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Salesforce from $255.00 to $221.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.58.

Insider Activity

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.38, for a total transaction of $531,855.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,815,657,152.98. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Blair Kirk purchased 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $254.66 per share, for a total transaction of $865,844.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,819.84. This represents a 801.89% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,750 shares of company stock valued at $19,747,868. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $240.25 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $246.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.05. The company has a market cap of $228.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.48 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.13%.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

