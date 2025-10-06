Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Acquired by Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises approximately 1.8% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 29,438 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 73.5% in the first quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 15,301 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 6,481 shares in the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,790,229.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,676,461.30. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total transaction of $371,272.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 311,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,416,785.98. This represents a 0.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 272,448 shares of company stock worth $44,554,848 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on AMD. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $161.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “cautious” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.88.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of AMD opened at $164.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.90. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $186.65.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

