Berkshire Money Management Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Elequin Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $95.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $68.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $72.14 and a 12 month high of $95.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.69 and its 200 day moving average is $87.87.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

