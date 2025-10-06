Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Takes Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,469 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 27.4% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 35.3% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 558,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $96,020,000 after acquiring an additional 145,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 32.4% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 57,117 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,838,000 after purchasing an additional 13,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE:BDX opened at $193.67 on Monday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $163.33 and a one year high of $251.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $189.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.51%.Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.50 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.300-14.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is currently 74.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, Director Claire Fraser sold 917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $171,937.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,167,375. This trade represents a 3.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total value of $213,643.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,077.23. This represents a 19.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,023 shares of company stock valued at $562,036. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $211.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.40.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

