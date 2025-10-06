Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Sells 30 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. cut its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 1.3% of Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 210.0% in the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $840.46 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $623.78 and a twelve month high of $937.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $734.60 and its 200 day moving average is $765.44. The company has a market cap of $795.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The company had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,010.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $938.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director J Erik Fyrwald bought 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $642.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,246.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 74,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,903,686.74. This trade represents a 2.14% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jamere Jackson bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $639.56 per share, for a total transaction of $127,912.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,013,143.12. The trade was a 2.17% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

