Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Has $12.94 Million Stock Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF $DFUV

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,416 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up about 0.7% of Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. owned about 0.11% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $12,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 14,874,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,972,000 after acquiring an additional 406,046 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,136,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,871,000 after purchasing an additional 169,418 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,654,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,816,000 after purchasing an additional 98,320 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,762,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,823,000 after purchasing an additional 126,746 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,741,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,930,000 after buying an additional 266,152 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DFUV opened at $45.02 on Monday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a twelve month low of $35.38 and a twelve month high of $45.22. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.85.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

