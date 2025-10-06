Petros Family Wealth LLC Invests $222,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG

Petros Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,562.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Security National Bank now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter.

SPYG stock opened at $104.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.19. The company has a market cap of $43.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.65 and a fifty-two week high of $105.57.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

