EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG Stake Reduced by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $451,908,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,380,866 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,485,402,000 after buying an additional 1,188,552 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $81,752,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 290.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 687,446 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $88,158,000 after buying an additional 511,418 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG opened at $110.66 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.16. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.52 and a twelve month high of $138.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $60.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.74.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 25.25%.The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Argus cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.14.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

