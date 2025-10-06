Berger Financial Group Inc Cuts Stake in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Berger Financial Group Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,985 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 643 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 798 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Oracle by 0.7% during the second quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 2.6% during the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunpointe LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 33,845 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.16, for a total value of $10,869,660.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 132,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,603,800.96. This trade represents a 20.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 21,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.11, for a total transaction of $6,310,913.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 78,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,174,580. This trade represents a 21.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,314 shares of company stock worth $31,272,223 over the last three months. 40.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $250.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Oracle from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Oracle from $270.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.71.

Oracle Stock Down 0.9%

ORCL opened at $286.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $815.99 billion, a PE ratio of 66.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

