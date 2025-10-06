CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Stephens Analyst Says

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Stephens from $39.00 to $41.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.77% from the stock’s current price.

CSX has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CSX from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of CSX in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.09.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $36.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.23 and its 200 day moving average is $32.01. CSX has a twelve month low of $26.22 and a twelve month high of $37.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 21.92%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth approximately $182,550,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CSX by 21.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,383,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $835,336,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033,743 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 1,283.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,190,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887,644 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 34.5% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 13,017,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $364,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in CSX by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 23,456,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $690,359,000 after buying an additional 2,599,518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

