Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 8th.

Main Street Capital has a payout ratio of 78.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $4.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.9%.

Main Street Capital Trading Down 1.5%

NYSE MAIN opened at $62.98 on Monday. Main Street Capital has a 1 year low of $47.00 and a 1 year high of $67.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.14 and a 200 day moving average of $59.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 96.16%.The business had revenue of $143.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.23 million. Research analysts forecast that Main Street Capital will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Nicholas Meserve sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $940,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 82,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,532,018.45. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Main Street Capital

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAIN. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 20.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Main Street Capital



Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

