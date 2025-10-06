Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 8th

Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 8th.

Main Street Capital has a payout ratio of 78.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $4.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.9%.

MAIN stock opened at $62.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Main Street Capital has a 12 month low of $47.00 and a 12 month high of $67.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.81.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $143.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.23 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 96.16%. Equities analysts expect that Main Street Capital will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Main Street Capital news, Director Nicholas Meserve sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $940,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 82,383 shares in the company, valued at $5,532,018.45. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAIN. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 20.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

