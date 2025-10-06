Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Purchases 6,957 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. $FI

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,957 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $8,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.9% during the first quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.3% during the first quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.9% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.6% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 6.4% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FI stock opened at $127.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.89 and a 1 year high of $238.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.95.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Fiserv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.150-10.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FI. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $240.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $268.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.96.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

