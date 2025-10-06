Chung Wu Investment Group LLC Trims Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Chung Wu Investment Group LLC reduced its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,840 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,583 shares during the period. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Net Worth Advisory Group grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 3,642 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Bensler LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,760 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UNH opened at $360.17 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $307.84 and a 200-day moving average of $353.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.47. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $234.60 and a 52 week high of $630.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.45 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $111.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.75 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.04%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.80 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

A number of brokerages have commented on UNH. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $286.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $337.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $337.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $358.95.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

