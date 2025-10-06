Chung Wu Investment Group LLC Purchases New Position in RTX Corporation $RTX

Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 73.4% during the first quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 20,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 8,498 shares in the last quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 12.1% during the first quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in RTX by 2.3% in the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 8,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Insider Transactions at RTX

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 25,968 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total transaction of $4,149,426.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 1,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $222,604.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,395.84. This trade represents a 9.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,635 shares of company stock valued at $8,947,010. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on RTX. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on RTX from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on RTX from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of RTX in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $166.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RTX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.87.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RTX

RTX Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE:RTX opened at $166.73 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.02. The company has a market cap of $223.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.66. RTX Corporation has a twelve month low of $112.27 and a twelve month high of $168.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 7.35%.The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. Analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.