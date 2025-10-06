Petros Family Wealth LLC Sells 62 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Petros Family Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,077 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Quanta Services by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,417,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,427,129,000 after acquiring an additional 407,878 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $650,960,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at $404,288,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Quanta Services by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,545,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $392,839,000 after acquiring an additional 56,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in Quanta Services by 188.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,206,577 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $304,139,000 after acquiring an additional 788,079 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Capmk cut shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $432.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $305.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.27.

Quanta Services Stock Up 0.2%

Quanta Services stock opened at $421.88 on Monday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.08 and a fifty-two week high of $431.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.86 billion, a PE ratio of 65.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $389.67 and its 200-day moving average is $350.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.04. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.280-10.880 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 6.19%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

