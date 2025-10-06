Chubb Limited $CB is Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Chubb makes up 2.6% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $11,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,394,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,836,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964,298 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 6,238,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,884,004,000 after purchasing an additional 878,177 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,696,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,418,398,000 after purchasing an additional 304,751 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,784,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,756,000 after buying an additional 30,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter worth about $562,221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

Chubb stock opened at $283.99 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $274.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.06. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $252.16 and a fifty-two week high of $306.91. The stock has a market cap of $113.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.30. Chubb had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.38 earnings per share. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, Director Michael Corbat purchased 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $269.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,010. The trade was a 20.99% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $326.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Chubb to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Chubb from $304.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $321.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.24.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

