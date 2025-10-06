Sendero Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 149.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,101 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in Netflix during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Down 0.8%

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,153.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $677.88 and a 52 week high of $1,341.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.14, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,207.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,161.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.88 EPS. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Netflix from $1,230.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,310.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1,150.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,335.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 2,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.62, for a total transaction of $2,351,416.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 15,168 shares in the company, valued at $17,604,284.16. The trade was a 11.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,157.44, for a total value of $2,344,973.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,781 shares in the company, valued at $14,793,240.64. This trade represents a 13.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,100 shares of company stock valued at $122,710,980. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

