OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases New Shares in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,829,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Putney Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 322.2% during the 1st quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in ASML in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ASML. Morningstar downgraded ASML to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Arete Research raised shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $923.80.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $1,032.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $406.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.08, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.81. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12 month low of $578.51 and a 12 month high of $1,040.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $806.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $753.31.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.94 by ($1.39). ASML had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 49.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. ASML has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were issued a $1.856 dividend. This represents a $7.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 29th. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.21%.

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

