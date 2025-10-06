Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $263.60.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on LNG. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $268.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $268.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $288.00 price objective on Cheniere Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cheniere Energy
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheniere Energy
Cheniere Energy Price Performance
LNG stock opened at $232.15 on Monday. Cheniere Energy has a 52-week low of $180.62 and a 52-week high of $257.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $51.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $235.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.91.
Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy company reported $7.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $4.95. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 21.05%.The company’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.
About Cheniere Energy
Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cheniere Energy
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Streaming Shakeout: Which Stocks Could Rebound in Q4?
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Get the Best Bang for Your Buck: 3 Low-Cost, High-Return ETFs
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- 3 Cybersecurity Stocks Poised for Long-Term Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.