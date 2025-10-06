Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $263.60.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LNG. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $268.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $268.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $288.00 price objective on Cheniere Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cheniere Energy

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 27.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,304,253 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $301,804,000 after acquiring an additional 282,050 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $529,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,494,901 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $345,920,000 after purchasing an additional 105,875 shares in the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 75,585 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,490,000 after buying an additional 16,385 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,505 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LNG stock opened at $232.15 on Monday. Cheniere Energy has a 52-week low of $180.62 and a 52-week high of $257.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $51.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $235.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.91.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy company reported $7.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $4.95. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 21.05%.The company’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cheniere Energy

(Get Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.