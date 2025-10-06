Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Sells 609 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,810 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Motorola Solutions comprises about 0.9% of Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $11,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 471 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.0% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 692 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 185 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,079 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on MSI. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $495.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $513.78.

In other news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 8,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.45, for a total value of $3,802,242.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 10,244 shares in the company, valued at $4,860,265.80. This trade represents a 43.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 82,765 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.05, for a total value of $38,324,333.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 57,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,780,959.80. This represents a 58.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 248,493 shares of company stock worth $116,848,278 in the last three months. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSI opened at $453.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $75.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $462.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $434.32. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $388.90 and a 1 year high of $507.82.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 134.30% and a net margin of 19.08%.Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.820-3.870 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 14.880-14.980 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0109 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.10%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

