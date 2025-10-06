Capital Advisors Inc. OK Buys 4,701 Shares of Ecolab Inc. $ECL

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,701 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $41,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ECL. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 164.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 65.4% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 10.1% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the first quarter worth $251,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 23.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 67,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,125,000 after buying an additional 12,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ECL shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ecolab from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Oppenheimer upgraded Ecolab to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.00.

Ecolab Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $276.60 on Monday. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $221.62 and a one year high of $286.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $272.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.45 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.09.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Ecolab has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.020-2.120 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.420-7.620 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jennifer J. Bradway sold 807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.28, for a total transaction of $225,378.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 4,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,165.28. This represents a 15.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Suzanne M. Vautrinot sold 1,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.16, for a total value of $383,398.64. Following the sale, the director directly owned 11,199 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,108.84. This trade represents a 10.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

