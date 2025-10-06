Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF $SPSB

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 748,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,072 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.8% of Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.28% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $22,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 153,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 28,982 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 763.6% during the 2nd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 54,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 48,323 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 140,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after buying an additional 11,044 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPSB opened at $30.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.08. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $29.74 and a 1-year high of $30.31.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

