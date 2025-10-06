Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Has $7.59 Million Holdings in ConocoPhillips $COP

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,526 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $7,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 379.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,094,754 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,210,751,000 after acquiring an additional 31,736,423 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,610,608 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,319,746,000 after purchasing an additional 437,709 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,972,545 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $942,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,625 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 15.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,202,861 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $861,490,000 after buying an additional 1,073,906 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $658,981,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COP. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Capital One Financial upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.77.

Shares of COP stock opened at $94.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.92 and a 200-day moving average of $92.79. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $79.88 and a one year high of $116.08. The company has a market cap of $117.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.62.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.88%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

