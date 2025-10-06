Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Sells 1,704 Shares of Cummins Inc. $CMI

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $12,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Orca Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 0.6% in the second quarter. Orca Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its position in shares of Cummins by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 0.5% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 1.2% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMI. Barclays increased their target price on Cummins from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Melius Research upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cummins to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $425.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $342.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.57.

Cummins Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $432.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $59.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $400.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.10. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $260.02 and a 52-week high of $437.66.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 8.72%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.82. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Amy Rochelle Davis sold 5,002 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.88, for a total value of $2,015,205.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 20,738 shares in the company, valued at $8,354,925.44. The trade was a 19.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Luther E. Peters sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.19, for a total transaction of $1,887,571.50. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 7,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,994,038.67. The trade was a 38.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,119 shares of company stock worth $14,159,885. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.