Global Assets Advisory LLC Sells 76,691 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF $SPLV

Global Assets Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,691 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth $67,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.4%

SPLV stock opened at $73.01 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $75.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.74.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

