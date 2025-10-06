CPR Investments Inc. Invests $576,000 in iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB

CPR Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWB. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Woodside Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, eCIO Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $367.47 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $264.17 and a 52 week high of $369.33. The firm has a market cap of $44.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $356.10 and its 200-day moving average is $332.07.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

