Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) Short Interest Down 45.2% in September

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 32,400 shares, a decrease of 45.2% from the August 31st total of 59,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLTB. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. 2.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of FLTB stock opened at $50.71 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.31. The company has a market capitalization of $273.83 million, a PE ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 0.10. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.24 and a twelve month high of $51.00.

About Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF

The Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (FLTB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Limited Term Composite index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based bond fund with a primary focus on investment-grade credits and a targeted average maturity between two and five years. FLTB was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.