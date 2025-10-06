Short Interest in Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY) Increases By 102.1%

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 29,100 shares, a growth of 102.1% from the August 31st total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,217,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,217,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Renesas Electronics Trading Up 4.0%

OTCMKTS RNECY opened at $5.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.96 and its 200-day moving average is $6.15. Renesas Electronics has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $9.27.

Renesas Electronics Company Profile

Renesas Electronics Corporation researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, China, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Automotive Business and Industrial/Infrastructure/IoT Business segments. It offers microcontrollers (MCUs) and microprocessors; amplifiers, audio and video, data converters, power line communication, and switches and multiplexer products; and specific clocks, clock distribution and generation, jitter attenuators with frequency translation, and crystal oscillator, and VersaClock programmable clocks.

