Grimes & Company Inc. Sells 48,665 Shares of NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Grimes & Company Inc. lessened its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 32.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,667 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 48,665 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 952.6% in the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co raised its holdings in NIKE by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 441 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $7,951,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 842,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,894,276.69. This represents a 11.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE opened at $72.01 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $84.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $106.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.24.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. NIKE had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 82.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on NIKE from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. UBS Group set a $71.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Barclays set a $70.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.57.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

