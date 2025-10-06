Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ILAG) Short Interest Down 45.3% in September

Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ILAG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 222,200 shares, a decline of 45.3% from the August 31st total of 406,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 335,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 335,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Intelligent Living Application Group Trading Down 1.5%

NASDAQ ILAG opened at $0.64 on Monday. Intelligent Living Application Group has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Intelligent Living Application Group in a report on Saturday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

About Intelligent Living Application Group

Intelligent Living Application Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mechanical locksets to customers in the United States and Canada. Its mechanical locksets consist of deadbolts, entry locksets, privacy locksets, and passage locksets as well as storerooms locks. The company offers locksets for outdoors comprising main entrances and gates, and indoor uses.

