Barclays Raises Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Price Target to $112.00

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FRT. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.85.

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $99.43 on Monday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $80.65 and a 52-week high of $118.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.15.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.18. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $302.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $365,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Vert Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 35,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 82,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 302.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 8,156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

