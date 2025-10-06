ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBX) Short Interest Update

ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TBX. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury by 4,280.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 21,019 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury by 5.9% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 19,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury alerts:

ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TBX opened at $27.88 on Monday. ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury has a 1-year low of $27.37 and a 1-year high of $30.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.41.

ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury Company Profile

The ProShares Short 7-10 Year Treasury (TBX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury (7-10 Y) index. The fund provides inverse exposure to an index that tracks the daily performance of US Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between 7 and 10 years. TBX was launched on Apr 4, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.