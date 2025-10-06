TrueShares Eagle Global Renewable Energy Income ETF (NYSEARCA:RNWZ) Short Interest Update

TrueShares Eagle Global Renewable Energy Income ETF (NYSEARCA:RNWZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

TrueShares Eagle Global Renewable Energy Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RNWZ opened at $26.31 on Monday. TrueShares Eagle Global Renewable Energy Income ETF has a one year low of $19.87 and a one year high of $26.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 million, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of -0.95.

TrueShares Eagle Global Renewable Energy Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.2063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%.

About TrueShares Eagle Global Renewable Energy Income ETF

The TrueShares Eagle Global Renewable Energy Income ETF (RNWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund seeks long-term capital growth by actively managing a portfolio of renewable energy infrastructure companies from across the globe. RNWZ was launched on Dec 8, 2022 and is managed by TrueShares.

