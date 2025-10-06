Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Insider Purchases $25,502.40 in Stock

Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) insider Craig Erlich purchased 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.84 per share, with a total value of $25,502.40. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 52,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,743,610.64. This represents a 0.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Agree Realty Price Performance

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $70.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.85. Agree Realty Corporation has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $79.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $175.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.95 million. Agree Realty had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Agree Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.290-4.320 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Agree Realty Corporation will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agree Realty

The firm also recently declared a sep 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.256 per share. This represents a yield of 432.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 182.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Agree Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,759,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,376,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $65,030,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Agree Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $41,114,000. Finally, Burkehill Global Management LP raised its position in Agree Realty by 450.0% in the first quarter. Burkehill Global Management LP now owns 550,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,454,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADC shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Monday, June 30th. Truist Financial set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Agree Realty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.63.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Agree Realty

Agree Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.