Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP Shares Sold by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCHP. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 114,160.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 17.9% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 24,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 66.3% in the first quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 20,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 8,009 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 21.6% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCHP. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Monday, September 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $682,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 30,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,886.25. This represents a 24.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 7,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $505,504.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 30,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,062,287.20. The trade was a 19.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $66.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $34.13 and a fifty-two week high of $79.53. The stock has a market cap of $35.91 billion, a PE ratio of -195.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.69.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Microchip Technology had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Microchip Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.370 EPS. Analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd were paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -535.29%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

