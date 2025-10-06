Valpey Financial Services LLC Takes $338,000 Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

Valpey Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,908,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,244,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,299 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,516,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,990 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,033,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,046,000 after purchasing an additional 987,197 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5,086,135.3% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 864,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,698,000 after purchasing an additional 864,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nepc LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 4,299,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,544,000 after purchasing an additional 490,792 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VCIT opened at $84.06 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.19. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $78.66 and a 1-year high of $84.74.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a $0.326 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

