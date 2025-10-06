Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $2.53 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Cullinan Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $27,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $31,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $586.89, for a total value of $10,456,032.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 31,234 shares in the company, valued at $18,330,922.26. The trade was a 36.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $645.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mastercard from $639.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $630.89.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Mastercard stock opened at $581.08 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $465.59 and a 12-month high of $601.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $580.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $562.03. The stock has a market cap of $525.30 billion, a PE ratio of 39.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.97.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.50%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

