Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $2.53 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Cullinan Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $27,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $31,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Mastercard
In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $586.89, for a total value of $10,456,032.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 31,234 shares in the company, valued at $18,330,922.26. The trade was a 36.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Mastercard Stock Performance
Mastercard stock opened at $581.08 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $465.59 and a 12-month high of $601.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $580.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $562.03. The stock has a market cap of $525.30 billion, a PE ratio of 39.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.97.
Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Mastercard Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.50%.
About Mastercard
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.
