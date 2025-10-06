Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 686 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation $BK

Valley National Advisers Inc. reduced its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,506 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $106.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $75.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.60 and its 200-day moving average is $93.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 1-year low of $70.46 and a 1-year high of $110.87.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.21. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 12.27%.The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.46.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total value of $1,969,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,071.75. The trade was a 36.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

