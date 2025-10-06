Appleton Partners Inc. MA Boosts Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 206,791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $11,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,979,637 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $450,868,000 after acquiring an additional 491,002 shares during the period. Corient IA LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth $753,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 18,458 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 47.6% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 31,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 10,246 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,579,000. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on CMG shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Melius began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.41.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $41.78 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.30 and a 52-week high of $66.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.47 and a 200-day moving average of $47.92.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 43.50%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

