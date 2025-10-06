Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $5.54 Million Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF $DFAI

Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,289 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises 0.9% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Valley National Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $5,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 949.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 94,866.7% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $36.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.95. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $27.67 and a one year high of $36.96.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

