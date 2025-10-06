PUREfi Wealth LLC Has $444,000 Holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

PUREfi Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Entropy Technologies LP boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 410.2% during the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 17,626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,874,000 after acquiring an additional 14,171 shares in the last quarter. PTM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $377,000. First American Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.8% in the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 8,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 21.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 40,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,038,000 after buying an additional 7,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.6% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 17,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,652,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $498.00 to $453.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $490.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.00.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT opened at $504.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $455.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $460.66. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a twelve month low of $410.11 and a twelve month high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 107.60%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.11 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

